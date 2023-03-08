Thank you for Reading.

Joel Lee Hicks
SYSTEM

JOEL LEE HICKS, age 81 of Fairlawn (Pulaski County) passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Born April 14, 1941 in Richwood, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Charles Hicks & Goldie Oyler Hicks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carolyn Heltzel and Mary Lou Borrelli.

Tags

Recommended for you