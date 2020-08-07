JOETTA "FREDA" SMOOT PHARR, 76 of Charleston, West Virginia departed this life on August 2, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Born April 1, 1944 in Madison, WV to the late Seybert and Bertie Smoot, she was a graduate of Scott High School where she was the first African American majorette and avid bowler. She was a retiree of BB&T where she worked various jobs but really enjoyed meeting and helping people with their banking needs.
She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and nana who enjoyed spending time with her family. From Friday night dinners to screaming at the sports games she loved watching everyone grow. She always brought the best desserts to any occasion and had a laugh and smile that was contagious. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her, especially all of those she knew throughout Kanawha City who loved to stop by and wave hello and admire all of her beautiful flowers.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 39 years Louis I. Pharr, son David W. Pharr, brothers Rosco, Reginald, and Manifred Smoot, and sister Hattie Smoot
Left to cherish her memory are her son Louis E. Pharr, daughter Jennifer Pharr, granddaughters Fawn Washington, Joetta E. Hunter (Everett), and Dolores Pharr, grandsons David I. Pharr and Zion Suddeth, sister Phyllis Holbert, brother Richard Smoot, sister-in-law Cornelia Smoot, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
Services will be held 2:00 p.m, Saturday August 8, 2020 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, West Virginia. Burial will follow in Family Gardens, Madison, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing.