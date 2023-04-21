JOEY KEVIN BAILEY, 55, of Cannelton, WV was called home by his Heavenly Father on April 17, 2023, at home after a long illness.
Joey was born on August 3, 1967, he was a veteran who served his country during the Gulf War. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his daughter Kelsey, sister Shelia and his protecter Tiny, his dog. He also enjoyed hunting, working on cars and spending time with his many friends.
Joey is survived by his mother, Cora Neil, of Smithers WV, father Herman Bailey (Deceased), Glen Neil of Smithers, WV the only father he ever knew. Daughters, Kelsey Bailey of Cannelton, WV and Betty Jo of Indore, WV; brothers, James Brown of Lorain, Ohio, Dannie Bailey of Oak Hill, WV, Jon Bailey (Sharon) of Elizabeth, WV.; sisters, Melissa Pugh (Bernard) of South Charleston, WV, Debraha Diggs (John) of Fayetteville, NC., Shelia Rhodes of Cannelton, WV and Yvonne Graves (Willie) of Saint Albans, WV. Joey also leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces, and many friends.
Services will be held Monday, April 24, 2023, 11 a.m., with visitation 1 hour prior to service, at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, 94 Main Street Gauley Bridge, WV 25085, with Minister Lee Holiday officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV 25064.