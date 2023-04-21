Thank you for Reading.

Joey Kevin Bailey
JOEY KEVIN BAILEY, 55, of Cannelton, WV was called home by his Heavenly Father on April 17, 2023, at home after a long illness.

Joey was born on August 3, 1967, he was a veteran who served his country during the Gulf War. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his daughter Kelsey, sister Shelia and his protecter Tiny, his dog. He also enjoyed hunting, working on cars and spending time with his many friends.

