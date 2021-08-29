JOEY RAY, 63, of St. Albans, departed this earth unexpectedly after a short illness on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 12:37 p.m. surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Tamiko Ray, and brother, Mike Ray.
Left behind to mourn his untimely departure are his loving wife of 36 years, Virginia; daughters Johanna Boss and Tiffany (Mathew) Sorgman, grandchildren Mikael Boss Jr. and Julianna Boss , sisters-in-law Patricia Russell and Lori Richard, and many nieces and nephews.
Joey was a graduate of St. Albans High School and worked as a District Manager for Charleston Newspapers for most of his working years. He was also an avid bowler and bowled on a competitive league at Towne-n-Country Lanes in Nitro for many years until he became disabled. Though disabled, he didn't let that stop him completely. He lived his life no matter what anyone said, including his daughters who would often hound him for trying to do things he shouldn't. At least we can say he lived his life to the fullest.
He was a WVU fan and die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He also loved to watch his grandchildren play sports. Above all things, he loved his family most. He loved just being with them and was especially proud of his two daughters, who he bragged about no matter where he went. People often describe him as "kind" and "goofy." He was the perfect mixture of serious and silly. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
The family has asked that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Rev. Ravi Isaiah officiating. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park Mausoleum, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.