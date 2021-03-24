JOHN A. BROWDER 84, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at CAMC General Division, Charleston.
He was born in St. Albans to the late Aubrey E. and Irene Brenneman Browder. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry D. Browder.
John was retired owner of John Browder Building Construction, St. Albans. He was a member of Maranatha Fellowship Church, St. Albans, past president of the St. Albans Fire Department as their Civil Service Commissioner and he was a veteran serving with the U. S. Army.
John was dedicated to the Home Builders Association of WV which he joined in 1971 and maintained perfect attendance for the next 40 years. He held different offices with the HBA including president of the HBA of Greater Charleston, WV state president (1980), as well as being elected as a life director at both the state (1980) and national levels (1982). Among his awards were the Presidential award (1997) and the Henry E. King (Builder of the Year) award (2002).
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 13 years, Shonet L. Browder; daughters, Karen Halloran (Chris) and Robin Hudson (Mark); sons, Steve Browder (Sarah) and Dean Williams (Tabatha); sister, Gretta Santo (Frank); Also surviving are his grandchildren, Kaycy, Billy, Wyatt, Rhiannon, Wade, Nick, Sarah, Matt, Corey, Meghan and Jacob; 13 great grandchildren.
The family has requested that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Maranatha Fellowship Church, St. Albans with Pastor Darren Powell officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the Church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations In Memory of John A. Browder to Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177 or the City of St. Albans Fire Department, 51 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit John's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
