John Abston

Graveside services for JOHN RANDOLPH ABSTON, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Rockdale Cemetery with Bro. Al Davis officiating. There will be no formal visitation. John passed away on January 2, 2021 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. He was born on February 14, 1947 in Charleston, WV, the son of Elvin Michael Abston and Mamie Crowder Abston. John worked as an operator for TXI and Martin Marietta doing cement construction. He also loved carpentry, mechanics, and playing the bass guitar. He is survived by children, John Richard Abston and Cynthia Lou Abston Malone and husband Jessie, their mother, Cheryl Lane Abston Campbell, step-children, Christina and Paul Steedman, granddaughter, Emmy Abston, brother, Vincent Abston and wife Maxine of Charleston, WV, sister, Mary Peninger of Austin, TX, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Deborah Abston, brother, Leo Abston and wife Norma, and brother-in-law, Arnold Peninger. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.