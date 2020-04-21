JOHN ALBERT AMBURGEY, 80 of Charleston, WV passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a long illness.
John was a retired draftsman and a live long resident of Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Amburgey and Phyllis Amburgey Skeens, three brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Berma Amburgey; sisters, Jill Haddad and Judy Lundy; brothers, Joe Amburgey and George Skeens.
A private family entombment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.