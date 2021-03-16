John Allen Emery

We lost our Dad, DR. JOHN EMERY, on Wednesday, February 4, 2021 - he was 81. John was born in Niagara Falls, NY on July 12, 1939. He grew up in Charleston, West Virginia, attending CHS with the class of 57, and moved to Redondo Beach, California in 1956. He raised a family and practiced medicine in San Diego and passed away in Davis, California.
John often shared stories of his life growing up in Charleston, WV and his formative years in and around Los Angeles, CA. He was a proud graduate of UCLA, UCSF Medical School, and Urology Residency at OHSU. He shared his life stories in his book, A Surgeon's Life with Bipolar Disorder. His first book was U.S. Medical Care and Related Factors in the Vietnam War (both by John A. Emery, M.D., F.A.C.S. and available on Amazon.com).
John's proudest moments stemmed from his loving childhood, playing football for UCLA, graduating UCSF with his esteemed medical class, interning at Los Angeles County Medical Center and treating people hurt in the L.A. riots, serving his country as an M.D. with the Navy and a tour in Vietnam with the Marines, training in Urology under Dr. Clarence Hodges, and being a loving son, father, and grandfather. He was a lifelong golf enthusiast and club collector, hitting the links any chance he got.
"Grandpa John" is survived by his children; a daughter Colleen (Colin) Gants of Des Moines, WA; son Dr. Scott (Heather) Emery of Mercer Island, WA; grandchildren India Gants, Beau Gants, Garrett Gants, Meara Gants, James Emery, Caroline Emery; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ethel Emery, his sister Judy (Emery) Carne, and his former wife Victoria Emery.
His family is hosting a funeral service via Zoom, followed by interment and military honors at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA this spring.