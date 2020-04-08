JOHN ALLEN HOLSTEIN, 87, of Sod, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West after a short illness. In keeping with his wishes, John will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Edwards, Joyce - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
El-Amin, Kela - 11 a.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Harper, Robert - 2 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.
Nasby, Beatrice - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.
Walden, Albert - 1 p.m., Miller Cemetery, Sweetland.