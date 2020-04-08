John Allen Holstein

JOHN ALLEN HOLSTEIN, 87, of Sod, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West after a short illness. In keeping with his wishes, John will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.

