John Allen ”Jack” White
JOHN ALLEN "JACK" WHITE, 72, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.

He was born on May 25, 1950 in Clarksburg to William Hugh White, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Albertson White.

