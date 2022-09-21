JOHN ALLEN "JACK" WHITE, 72, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was born on May 25, 1950 in Clarksburg to William Hugh White, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Albertson White.
At the age of ten, Jack's family moved to Dunbar and he spent most of his life there. He grew up as a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Dunbar and then a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston the last few years.
Jack grew up in a close-knit Catholic family and graduated from Charleston Catholic High School in 1968. He attended elementary/ junior high school in Dunbar schools and that is where the majority of his life-long friends were from. He had a memory like a steel trap and could still, even recently, tell you anything about Dunbar history that you wanted to know.
Jack loved muscle cars, NASCAR racing, boating and dogs. He spent most of his working career at trucking companies as a dispatcher and terminal manager.
In addition to his loving wife, Viveda "Brite" Podgorske White and fur babies, Little Bear and Kokey, Jack is survived by his brothers, Tom (Beth) White of Dunbar and Bill (Roseanna) White of Alum Creek; sisters, Linda (Jim) Eversole of Simpsonville, SC and Mary White of Dunbar; ten nieces and nephews; 16 great nieces and great nephews; and a host of family, friends and co-workers who will miss his quiet smile and contagious laugh.
Our heartfelt thanks goes out to the MICU nursing and medical staff at CAMC Memorial Hospital for their kind and gentle care of Jack over the last month, and HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.
The family will receive visitors from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., on Friday, September 23, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E St., South Charleston, WV 25303. Mass will begin at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HospiceCare Inc., 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387, or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 305 E St., South Charleston, WV 25303.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.