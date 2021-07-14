JOHN ALLEN LOGAN, 62, of Marietta, Ohio, departed this life on July 12, 2021. Funeral will be held on Thursday July 15, 2021 at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, WV with visitation starting at 5:30 p.m and service beginning at 6:30 p.m. John will be interred in the Ravenswood, WV Cemetery at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 16, 2021. Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.
