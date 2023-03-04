John Alvin Mar 4, 2023 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHN ALVIN, 84 of Kanawha City passed away on February 24th in Cincinnati, Ohio after a long illness surrounded by his family.He is survived by his wife of 54 years Gail Alvin, his children John Alvin Jr. (Allison) Debbie Banks (Odos) Patty Compton (John) Jim Hatfield (Sue) and 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Recommended for you Local Spotlight Thomas Larond Tyler Michael Joe “Bo” Abbott Samuel Allen Fooce Carl Wayne Hescht John F. Good Sr. Nellie M. West Rose "Moma Rose" Mary Ray John Timothy Melton Irene McCallister Sandra K. (Sandy) Cassella Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 4, 2023 Daily Mail WV How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day