John Alvin
JOHN ALVIN, 84 of Kanawha City passed away on February 24th in Cincinnati, Ohio after a long illness surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Gail Alvin, his children John Alvin Jr. (Allison) Debbie Banks (Odos) Patty Compton (John) Jim Hatfield (Sue) and 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

