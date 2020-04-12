JOHN ARNOLD BROWN, 78, of Palm Coast, Fla., formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., departed this life on Monday, March 30, 2020, after a short illness, at Flagler Hospital Palm Coast, Fla.
John was born on January 16, 1942, in Charleston, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Arnold Brown, and his mother, Alberta Victoria Hunter-Brown, both of Charleston, W.Va.; and his brother, Charles W. Brown of Cross Lanes, W.Va.
John graduated from Charleston High School, W.Va., and attended Virginia Union University, Richmond, Va. He later worked as a Shipping Specialist for Union Carbide Chemical, Dow Chemical and Bayer Chemical plants in Institute, W.Va., until he retired.
John was a longtime member of the Kanawha City Baptist Church of Kanawha City, W.Va., until he moved to Palm Coast, Fla. He was a Mason, Salaam No. 83 Lodge No. 10, St. Albans, W.Va. He was an avid fisherman and belonged to the Bass Master's Club of Poca, W.Va., where he received several first-place medals.
John was loved by all who knew him and will be sadly missed on this earth, but welcomed in heaven to sing with the Angels. He leaves to celebrate his homegoing his devoted wife of 45 years, "Ann" of Palm Coast, Fla.; sons, John A. "Jay" Brown, Jr. (Katie) of Charleston, W.Va., Robert H. Brown, retired Major of the U.S. Air Force, (Libby), of San Antonio, Texas, Guy K. Wilson (Olympia) of Charleston, W.Va., and Alphonso L. Wilson, Jr., retired Commander of the U.S. Navy who resides in Philadelphia, Pa.; sisters, Mary Frances Brown-Parker (Nelson) and Patricia Brown - Calhoun, both of Cleveland, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 10 great - grandchildren; three nephews, Terrance (April), TJ, and Nelson, Jr; the most loved sisters-in-law, Josephine Smith-Reape of Palm Coast, Fla., Rev. Maxine Smith-Pierce of Columbus, Ohio, Rita Pressley-Brown of Cross Lanes, W.Va., Deborah Pressley of Coral Springs, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
A celebration of his life service will be held in Charleston, W.Va., at a later date.
The family of Mr. Brown has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations of Palm Coast, Fla.
