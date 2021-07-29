JOHN ARTHUR HIVELY, Born 9/7/1943 passed away July 4, 2021, was 77 yrs. old. He was preceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Charles (Sally). nephews Chris (Barb) and several nephews and a niece. Also his long time companion Jacqueline Beall. John was a proud member of the Charles Eagles Club and the Montgomery Eagles Club, as well as the VFW in Elkins, having served in VietNam from199-1970.
John was a gradute from WVU and donated his body to Medical School. There will be a Memerial Service at the corner of Maryland and Virginia Sts. on Saturday, August 14 from 3 - 5 p.m.