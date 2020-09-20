JOHN B. WALKER, of Charleston passed away Tuesday September 8, 2020 after a short illness.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Brenda Walker (Cavender). Daughter Kathy Young of Charleston. Daughter Bambi Johnson of Charleston. Son John B. Walker II (John 2) of Charleston. Bother Jerry Walker of Buffalo. Brother David Walker of Charleston. Sister Sherry Walker of Charleston. Grandchildren Bradon Young, Ka-Loni Young, Charlee Young, Gauge Johnson and Nichole Bogle. Great grandchildren Alona, Kyla and Kam all of Charleston. Also his three little buddies whom he loved dearly his dogs Faro, Monroe and Mites. Graveside service will held Monday September 21, 2020, 1 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery Dunbar WV.