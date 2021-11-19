JOHN (BILL) WILLIAM HOLSCLAW III, 85, passed away on November 7, 2021. Born in Charleston, West Virginia,
Bill graduated from Charleston High School. After high school, he attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University where he played football and earned a BS in Distributed Education Diversified Occupation. His first teaching and Head Football Coach position was with Spotsylvania High School, in Virginia. While working at Spotsylvania High School, he met and married his wife, Alice Yvonne English. In 1962, they moved from Fredericksburg to Manassas when Bill accepted the position of Osbourn High School's Head Football Coach. While working at Osbourn, he also coached the Track and JV Basketball teams and taught business classes. Bill joined the staff at Woodbridge High School, as an assistant football coach and teacher in 1972. Three years later, he became Woodbridge's Head Football Coach. During his tenure at Woodbridge, he taught History and Driver Education. Bill resigned as Head Football Coach at Woodbridge in 1987 and retired from teaching in 1991. Early in his retirement, he continued to be involved in high school football serving as an assistant coach first at Hylton High School and later at Stonewall Jackson High School before he finally retired from coaching in 1997. In 2018 Bill was inducted into the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame. Bill and Yvonne continued living in Manassas and spending weekends at Fairview Beach. He enjoyed golfing, playing horseshoes, and vacationing in Myrtle Beach. However, what he loved most was spending time with family and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife, Yvonne Holsclaw, his children Kirsten (Tom) Penn, Olga (Tom) Dodson, TD (Tan) Holsclaw, Ryan McGrath, his brother, Frank (Gail) Holsclaw and his six grandchildren, Jade and Jagger Dodson, Taylor and Kendall Penn, Dhamisaa and Madeline Holsclaw, and grand-dogs, Beamer, Nina and Furby.
Bill was preceded in death, by his father, John William Holsclaw II, his mother, Mildred Ashley Sparkes Holsclaw, and his brother Edward A. Holsclaw.
Celebrate Bill's life with his family on Saturday, November 20th, from 11 to 2 p.m., at Airlie's Pavilion. A memorial service given by his brother, Rev. Frank Holsclaw, will be held at the beginning. Bill was never one for formalities so wearing VT Hokies, Woodbridge Vikings, Osbourn Yellow Jackets and Spotsylvania Knights apparel and colors will be enjoyed by the family. Airlie is located at 6809 Airlie Rd., Warrenton, VA 20187.
In lieu of flower, please make donations to the following: Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/ Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation https://www.accrf.org/