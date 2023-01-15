It is with great sadness that the family of MR. JOHN "BO" CHARLES CLARK, age 74 of Charleston, WV announce his passing, Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a battle with dementia and short a physical illness.
Born on November 1, 1948, he was the son of the late Robert Ernest Clark and Mary Elizabeth Bibby Clark. Bo was a graduate of Charleston High School "Class of 1966", where he was very proud to play Varsity Tennis and was the captain of the tennis team. After graduating from Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a Chemical Engineering degree, he went on to have a successful career in Plastics and Commercial Filter Sales. He was forever a dedicated Hokies Football fan.
He was preceded in death by former wife Gail Henderson Clark Anderson and brother James "Jimmy" Clark. He is survived by his sister Frances Clark of WV, brother Robert Clark of Ohio, daughter Laura Johnson (husband Greg) of New Jersey, son Brian Clark (wife Pamela) of West Virginia as well as 3 grandchildren whom he adored, Gavin, Chloe and Ava. Bo was a proud father and loving grandfather, where he spent much time visiting, buying gifts for, and taking to different amusement parks and vacations. Bo was truly a child at heart who always only saw the goodness in anyone he met.
Bo's energy and smile was contagious - "everyone loved Bo" - and to know him is to love him! He lived a full life and loved nothing more than to tell you his stories and everyone loved to hear them. In the end, he was surrounded by his family and friends, and he will be missed terribly.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Charleston Area medical center. Especially Nurse Glenda Hawley and the staff of MICU as well as 3 West.
In addition, we thank his loving caregivers Tammy Parrish and Elizabeth Hancock who are truly angels on earth.
Upon his wishes he has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later time, allowing his children, grandchildren and family and friends the opportunity to be present.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ASPCA as he was a dedicated contributor who saved and rehomed many cats and dogs who were abandoned and strays.
