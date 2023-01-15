Thank you for Reading.

John “Bo” Charles Clark
It is with great sadness that the family of MR. JOHN "BO" CHARLES CLARK, age 74 of Charleston, WV announce his passing, Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a battle with dementia and short a physical illness.

Born on November 1, 1948, he was the son of the late Robert Ernest Clark and Mary Elizabeth Bibby Clark. Bo was a graduate of Charleston High School "Class of 1966", where he was very proud to play Varsity Tennis and was the captain of the tennis team. After graduating from Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a Chemical Engineering degree, he went on to have a successful career in Plastics and Commercial Filter Sales. He was forever a dedicated Hokies Football fan.

