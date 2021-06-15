JOHN "BOB" MOODY, age 85, of Hudson, Ohio, passed peacefully on Friday June 11, 2021. Beloved and treasured husband of the late Jane (Jones), father of John (Tonya) and Hugh (Eva), grandfather of Robert and Elizabeth, and brother of Glenna (Joseph "Joe") Butler. Born and raised in Richwood, WV, graduate of West Virginia University school of Engineering, and resident of Hudson Ohio since 1971. Bob was a retiree from General Electric, last working as a Lighting Applications Engineer, and as a former president of the International Engineering Society. He was devoted to his faith as an active member and Sunday school teacher at the Hudson United Methodist Church. He loved family gatherings, enjoyed helping others, sharing his experience, reading novels, and delving into new technology. Friends will be received on Wednesday, June 16, from 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 19 E. Main Street (on the square), Hudson, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. An interment service will be held at NOON on Friday June 18, 2021, at High Lawn Memorial Park, 1435 E. Main St., Oak Hill, WV. www.johnsonromito.com
