John "Bobby" Summers

JOHN ROBERT "BOBBY" SUMMERS, 76, of Belle, passed away May 17, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division following a long illness.
He was a retired coal miner for Valley Coal Company.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert and Nellie Cundiff Summers; grandparents, Wallace and Kathleen Cundiff; brother, Donald; sister, Patricia; his grandson and button top, John Michael.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Alana Summers; sons, Robert Summers, Steven Summers, both of Rand, John Summers of DuPont City; brother, James Summers of Texas; grandchildren, Brittany, Alycia, Allen, Justin, John and Mary Ann; and ten great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, in Witcher Memorial Gardens, with Clinton Hoy officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.