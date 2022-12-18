Thank you for Reading.

John "Buz" F. McCormick
JOHN "BUZ" F. McCORMICK, 81 of Scott Depot, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Putnam Center in Hurricane, WV on December 11, 2022.

Born in Baltimore, MD on September 12, 1941 to Joseph Francis "Mac" and Margaret Sheehan "Peg" McCormick, Buz attended St. James Catholic School in Hopewell, Virginia and graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Petersburg, VA. He went on to graduate from St. Bernard's Seminary in Coleman, Alabama, with a BA in Philosophy, and entered the Theological Seminary at Mt. St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, MD. In 1968, he was ordained into the Catholic Priesthood for the Diocese of Wheeling, WV and assigned to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Huntington, WV, and soon after he was assigned to the Assistant Pastorship at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Albans, WV. He was known as "Father Buz" and was adored by many for his compassion, deep spirituality, sense of humor, and of course, his motorcycle.

