JOHN "BUZ" F. McCORMICK, 81 of Scott Depot, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Putnam Center in Hurricane, WV on December 11, 2022.
Born in Baltimore, MD on September 12, 1941 to Joseph Francis "Mac" and Margaret Sheehan "Peg" McCormick, Buz attended St. James Catholic School in Hopewell, Virginia and graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Petersburg, VA. He went on to graduate from St. Bernard's Seminary in Coleman, Alabama, with a BA in Philosophy, and entered the Theological Seminary at Mt. St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, MD. In 1968, he was ordained into the Catholic Priesthood for the Diocese of Wheeling, WV and assigned to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Huntington, WV, and soon after he was assigned to the Assistant Pastorship at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Albans, WV. He was known as "Father Buz" and was adored by many for his compassion, deep spirituality, sense of humor, and of course, his motorcycle.
In 1971, he met Barbara Ann Daubenmire, they fell in love, and he left the priesthood to marry, and begin their lives together with her two sons Thomas Andrew and Timothy Robert. Soon, they would welcome Amy Marie to complete their family.
Buz obtained a Masters Degree in Counseling from West Virginia State College in Institute WV, and entered the social services field to continue his passion of being in service to others. As a counselor in the mid 70s, he was part of a coalition of community members who created Kanawha Valley Senior Services (KVSS). He went to work for Charleston Housing Authority, where he worked alongside then Executive Director, Roger Switzer, who would become his best friend and mentor. After retiring from Charleston Housing, he worked at the Charleston Work Release Center and at Religious Coalition for Community Renewal's (RCCR) Samaritan Inn on Charleston's Eastside. He also served on countless community service boards in and around Charleston, including RCCR.
Buz was rightly proud of his own 48 year sobriety and his commitment to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) throughout the Kanawha Valley region was unprecedented. He became a sponsor of countless individuals and saved many lives through his devotion and genuine support of their recovery. This particular area of his life was one of his proudest accomplishments.
As devoted Catholics he and Barb were parishioners at Blessed Sacrament in South Charleston, WV and Ascension Catholic Church in Hurricane, WV. He also loved being outdoors and loved animals, especially dogs and horses. He enjoyed landscaping his yard, growing vegetables, filling his bird feeders, and eating, especially Maryland Crabs, snacks, and desserts. He never met a stranger, loved to make people smile, and hear their stories. He was an avid woodmaker who would craft Christmas gifts each year for family and loved ones, build furniture, and once tore down a barn for the wood so that he could make birdhouses, tables, and picture frames. He enjoyed old wooden boats, especially Old Town Canoes. He once hiked a portion of the Appalachian Trail with his sons and climbed Mt. Katahdin in Maine with his daughter and granddaughter. Notably, every year for his children, Buz would work with Santa and the Easter Bunny to make the best Christmas stockings and Easter baskets in the entire world. When his wife Barb was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia (LBD), he became her caretaker until it became impossible for him to do alone.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mac and Peg McCormick, of Hopewell, VA, and his beloved aunt, Ann Sheehan, of Baltimore, MD.
He leaves behind his wife Barbara Ann, of Hurricane, WV, sons Andy McCormick (Cheryl Christy-McCormick) of Rock Hill, SC, Tim McCormick of St. Albans, WV, and daughter, Amy McCormick-Friesz (Daniel) of Astoria, OR, brothers, Joseph F. McCormick, Jr. (Barbara Longnecker), of Isle of Palms, SC and Thomas G. McCormick (Linda) of Fripp Island, SC, grandchildren, Donald W. Christy (Mary) of Rock Hill, SC, Makalya R. McCormick, of Conway, SC, Emily Frances McCormick (Micheal Facemire), of St. Albans, WV, Christian Robert McCormick of Charleston, WV, and Nathan Charles Friesz of Vancouver, WA, great grandchildren, Lincoln and Declan Christy of Rock Hill, SC, along with many nieces and nephews, and Barb's siblings in California and Washington, Bob Daubenimire (Jennifer), Carolyn Sanchez, Marie Cape (Randy), Greg (Nancy) Daubenmire, Jeff Daubenmire, and Michael (Tracie) Daubenmire.
Buz's family would like to thank HospiceCare of Charleston, the compassionate nursing, activities, therapy, housekeeping, laundry, front desk, and food service staff of Putnam Center, as well as special friends Sam and Rosemary Mayberry of Hurricane for their support and love for Buz and his family. Also, Dr. Robert L. Lewis II and Dr. Sangeeta Mandapaka of Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) for their personalized and compassionate care.
There will be a memorial mass in late January and details to be announced at a later time.
Buz was incredibly curious, supportive, and passionate about so many causes and the family asks in lieu of flowers, that you please consider making a contribution to any of the following organizations: Alzheimer's Association of WV, Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Religious Coalition for Community Renewal's (RCCR) -Samaritan Inn, The Nature Conservancy of WV, Kanawha Valley Senior Services (KVSS), Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society, West Virginia Horse Network, or HospiceCare of Charleston.