JOHN C. DEARDORFF, of St. Albans, West Virginia peacefully passed away on September 25, 2022. John was born June 7, 1949, in Charleston, W. Virginia, the youngest son of Norman and Bertha Deardorff.
Surviving is his brothers Ray (Sandy) Deardorff of Auburndale, Florida, Bob (Dreama) Deardorff of Hanson, Kentucky, sister Mary Stewart of Dover, Delaware, 7 nephews and nieces, 13 great nephews and nieces, and Aunt Sophia Bushkar of Roanoke, Virginia.
John graduated from St. Albans High School, attended West Virginia University, and served in the United States Navy aboard the Aircraft Carrier Enterprise. After leaving the service, John spent much of his life and career as a Nuclear Reactor instructor for Duke Energy in Charlotte NC. Later in life, when John's health began to fail him, he moved to SC to be closer to family.
John was known for his sharp wit and soft heart. He loved music and photography. And though he was a faithful Carolina Panthers fan until the end, golfing was his sport of choice. One of his favorite memories was attending the U.S. Open with his brother Ray.
He did not want a formal service. He just wanted his friends and family to remember him in their own time and in their own way.
His final resting place will be in Charlotte Memorial Gardens, Charlotte NC.
To honor John, in Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Diabetes Foundation, or the non-profit of your choice.
Funeral Arrangemenst entrusted to Palmetto Cremation society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave., N. Charleston, SC, 29406.