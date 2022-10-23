Thank you for Reading.

John C. Deardorff
SYSTEM

JOHN C. DEARDORFF, of St. Albans, West Virginia peacefully passed away on September 25, 2022. John was born June 7, 1949, in Charleston, W. Virginia, the youngest son of Norman and Bertha Deardorff.

Surviving is his brothers Ray (Sandy) Deardorff of Auburndale, Florida, Bob (Dreama) Deardorff of Hanson, Kentucky, sister Mary Stewart of Dover, Delaware, 7 nephews and nieces, 13 great nephews and nieces, and Aunt Sophia Bushkar of Roanoke, Virginia.

Tags

Recommended for you