JOHN C. FIORE, age 88, of South Charleston, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio.
John was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., and lived the majority of his life there. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he earned a bachelor's degree in social work after which he worked for New York City Social Services until his retirement.
He moved to West Virginia in 2007 and married second wife Pattie Price Fiore. John loved West Vieginia and said he felt he had always belonged here. He volunteered at Thomas Memorial Hospital for 12 years.
He showed kindness and compassion to everyone he ever met and was always ready with a joke. He brought joy and laughter to everyone who knew him. He loved animals, especially dogs, and loved all nature.
His memory will be cherished by family, friends and neighbors.
He is survived by wife Pattie Price Fiore, South Charleston, W.Va.; step-son, Will Price (Danna), South Charleston, W.Va.; step-daughter, Kim Gibson, South Charleston, W.Va.; step-daughter, Cecelia Martin, Malvern, Ohio; and step-daughter, Renee Confere (Tom Hickman) of Ladson, S.C. Also surviving are special cousin Anthony Di Peri and wife Rosalye of New Jersey. He is also survived by numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John's wishes were to be cremated. There will be no service at this time.
Anyone who wishes may honor John's memory by donating to an animal shelter or local animal charity.