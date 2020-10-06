JOHN C. HARRAH, of Cross Lanes passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the age of 90. John was born in Meadow Creek, WV on March 18, 1930, to Grafton and Leora Harrah. John graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1948, where he was an outstanding baseball player. He attended West Virginia State College, served in the Korean War and was employed at Union Carbide until retiring in 1985. As the story goes, John saw a beautiful blonde walking through the gate at Carbide and immediately fell in love. John married Doris Smith on August 27, 1954. They were together until her death on August 9, 2015. John is survived by his son Jeff, daughters Mari-Leigh Holcomb and Roxanne (Adam) Cadle, all of Cross Lanes, WV, and grandchildren: Abigail Cadle, John Holcomb, Mason Laremore and his nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his wife Doris, parents Grafton and Leora, brothers Alvin (Helen) Harrah and Dick (Bonnie) Harrah as well as a niece and nephew. John never met a stranger, was a consummate storyteller and enjoyed his morning fellowship at Nitro Tudors. His love of baseball inspired him to coach little league, impacting the lives of many young men. He was a member of Humphrey's United Methodist Church. John enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening, and was a member of the New River Yacht Club. John's greatest joy was spending time with his children, family and friends. It is certain John is celebrating with those that went before him, his beautiful blonde, his family and friends; and is surely planning a fishing trip with his buddies. Special thanks to his caregivers Jackie, Kathy, and LuAnn.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 8th, at 1 p.m., at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is assisting the Harrah family. In keeping with the CDC guidelines the family is asking everyone to practice social distancing, as well as, wear masks. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.