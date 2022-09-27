Reunited in Heaven, JOHN C. KUHN (JACK) joined his life-long partner and wife, Carol on September 22, 2022.
Steady, intelligent, responsible and kind are words that best describe this Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Reunited in Heaven, JOHN C. KUHN (JACK) joined his life-long partner and wife, Carol on September 22, 2022.
Steady, intelligent, responsible and kind are words that best describe this Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Though technically born in Zanesville, OH, Jack was a proud West Virginian. He grew up in Ravenswood/ Silverton always considering those years as his Shangri-la. Later his family moved to Charleston during teenage years where Jack, his brothers, Harold and Larry, and his sister Franny grew into fine adults. Their parents, Ruth and Clayton did a fantastic job raising their four kids.
Jack continued his education at Marshall University becoming an Electrical Engineer during which time he married Carol Lanham, moved to Barboursville and began raising his sons, John and Scott. This devoted father and husband never wavered when it came to family and friends. As time passed, he became the steady force for his grandchild, John and later his great grandchildren Alexis, Ian and Isiah.
During his final year he was coaxed on to the high seas by his daughter in law, Robin, to put the final check on his "bucket list" cruising through the Panama Canal. She introduced him as "Captain Jack" and he quickly became a crew favorite walking the decks with his self-made walking stick. He would cruise once more embracing the title "Captain Jack " to his final day.
So long Captain Jack. May you rest in peace knowing you lived an amazing life.
A graveside service to Honor the Life of Jack will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Memories and online condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassduneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.