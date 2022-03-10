JOHN C. SQUIRES, 81, of Gassaway passed away at home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 surrounded by his family.
He was born March 26, 1940 in Gassaway to the late Frank and Vera Mattie Brown Squires.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, William "Bill" Squires, Sr. and Fred Squires; and sister, Margaret Friend.
John had a strong work ethic as he held several jobs in his lifetime. He was employed for Minnich's Florist in Gassaway for 30 years. He also worked at Lloyds Saw Mill as a saw filer for 18 years. He was a 2nd generation member of the Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department for 70 + years where he served in multiple offices. In his younger years, he would often go on fire calls with his father. He was an avid outdoorsman. If you walked by his house it was easy to notice that his yard and landscaping were immaculate. He helped his neighbors often lending a tool or lending his ear. Most importantly he was a family man who loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 60 years, Barbara Mayes Squires; two daughters, Teresa "Tish" Johnson and husband, Jeff, and Sharon Squires; grandchildren, Maddie Conley and husband, Barry, and Clayton Johnson and wife, Breanna; great grandchildren, Levici, Andersen, and Maris Conley and Cooper Johnson; and sister, Norma Jo Fleisher of Ohio.
John's funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway with Pastor Mark Stump officiating.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In keeping with John's wishes he will be cremated after his services.