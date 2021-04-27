Thank you for Reading.

JOHN CALVIN DAVIS, 80 years old of Cass passed away on April 21, 2021, at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg. He was born May 6, 1940, in Marlinton. Funeral services will be held at Cass United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday April 29. Burial following at the Arbovale Cemetery with military graveside rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corp. Masks are optional.

