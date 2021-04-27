JOHN CALVIN DAVIS, 80 years old of Cass passed away on April 21, 2021, at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg. He was born May 6, 1940, in Marlinton. Funeral services will be held at Cass United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday April 29. Burial following at the Arbovale Cemetery with military graveside rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corp. Masks are optional.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.