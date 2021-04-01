JOHN CALVIN SKAGGS, 81 of Summersville, died Sunday March 28, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday April 3rd at New Life Assembly in Summersville. Friends may call at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening. The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
