MR. JOHN CARNEY VALENTINE, 93, of The Villages, Fl., formerly of Logan, WV departed this life on October 13, 2021, at home.
Born on Nighbert Avenue October 9, 1928, he was the son of Mark Twain and Mary Agnes Valentine. He was best known as Carney, named after his maternal grandfather.
In his youth, he was employed at East End Grocery and Appalachian Power as a Rodman, the beginnings of lifelong learning. He was a 1946 graduate of Logan Senior High School.
He earned his B.A. in Political Science at West Virginia University where he was an active member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He followed his grandfather, A. J. Valentine, Circuit Judge in Parsons, WV (Tucker and Mineral Counties) and his father's interest in law by attaining a Bachelor of Laws degree from The West Virginia University College of Law in 1956. He practiced law in Logan, WV for over forty years and was a member of the West Virginia State Bar Association.
He served in the United States Army at Fort Gordon, Georgia and Fort Monmouth, NJ. where he transmitted and decoded classified documents as a cryptologist during the Korean War and continued to live a devoted life as a citizen who loved his country.
Preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Norma Crase Valentine of Logan, his daughter, Laura Souders of Roxboro, North Carolina, and his brother, Mark T. Valentine, Pisgah Forest, NC, Carney will be remembered as a loving husband and father whose guidance was the foundation of his family. Anchored by his genuine belief in God, his legacy as a faithful servant will welcome him to share eternal life with those who go before him.
Survivors include his wife, Sara Markham Valentine, Lady Lake, Fl, his sister, Mary Agnes Early, Palo Alto, CA, and his children John Valentine (Bertha), Weston, WV, Sarah Nettles (David), Chesapeake, Va, Jane Puryear (Raymond), The Villages Fl, and Ellen Nelson (Chris), Fort Wayne, IN. Additionally, he is survived by his grandchildren: Elizabeth Souders, John Robert Sturgill (Rachael), Olivia Slagle (Lauren), Christopher Sturgill, Patrick Puryear, Allison Nelson, John Lynch, Jacob Lynch, David E. Nettles (Ashley), and great-grandchildren Isla Valentine Sturgill and Anne Macel Slagle.
Carney enjoyed serving as an auxiliary volunteer chairperson at The Villages Hospital, playing golf, playing duplicate bridge, attending social events and following the West Virginia Mountaineers. He loved to travel and spend time with friends and family. Carney was also an active member of Saint Timothy's Catholic Church at The Villages. A gifted storyteller, he will live on in the cherished memories of his family.
Visitation will be held at Honaker Funeral Home Logan, WV on Thursday, October 21, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Logan on Friday, October 22 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Patrick McDonough officiating.
Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, WV with Military Graveside Rites.
For email condolences go to: www.honakerfuneralhome.org.
Honaker Funeral Home of Logan is in charge of arrangements.