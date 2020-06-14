JOHN CHARLES "BEAR" COOK, 63, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Charles and Betty Cook. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Sheila Cook Scarrett and Toni Cook Droddy.
Bear was a retired foreman with the WVDOH for 16 1/2 years. He was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, Class of 1975; member of Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle; and a member of the Elk River Muskie Club.
He is survived by: wife, Betty Tyree Cook; son, Michael Cook and his wife, Suzanne, and their children, Kalista and Easton; daughter, Amanda Epling and her husband, Nathan, and their son, Brodie; brother, Jay Cook and his wife, Colleen, of Richmond, Va.; and sister, Candace Walker of Pinch.
Due to the policies of the COVID-19 rules, we can only permit 25 people with masks into the chapel at a time.
The visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m., with Rev. Marvin Welch officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.