JOHN CHARLES JOHNSON 71, gained his heavenly wings on October 7, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
John was born and raised in Dry Branch Hollow, Charleston WV. He was the youngest child of Charles and Ruby (Fleck) Johnson. John married his lifelong "Hunny bunny", Mary Lu (Jarrett) Johnson, in October 1971. Together they raised their son, Johnny and daughter, Misti.
John was a retired journeyman pipefitter for DuPont. According to friends, he could sketch diagrams, etc with the best of them. John was also an avid hunter and fisher. One of his favorite fishing holes was Dogway on the Cranberry. John was also a skilled woodcrafter and thoroughly loved making projects for family and friends. John was a previous member of Dry Branch Community Church where he use to sing with his family.
John was a huge beagle lover and had many throughout his life. John was also an avid fan of "The Duke" John Wayne. Most times, when he was not in the great outdoors or in his woodshop, you could find John watching his favorite western or war movies. John also loved music with country music being his favorite. Many times, you could hear him singing along to Marty Robinson, Conway Twitty, Ronnie Milsap and other country legends.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Lu; his children, John "Johnny" (Sissy) Johnson and Misti (Devin) Edwards; his three grandchildren, John "JJ" Johnson (fiancée, Courtney McKinney), Bridget Edwards and Peyton Edwards; his sisters, Nancy Walker and Gloria Foreman; his lifelong friend/brother from another mother, Gary "Boone" Weaver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At John's request, cremation has been honored. Please join us for a Celebration of John's life at 7 p.m., on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Donald Fleck officiating.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.