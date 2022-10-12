Thank you for Reading.

John Charles Johnson
JOHN CHARLES JOHNSON 71, gained his heavenly wings on October 7, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

John was born and raised in Dry Branch Hollow, Charleston WV. He was the youngest child of Charles and Ruby (Fleck) Johnson. John married his lifelong "Hunny bunny", Mary Lu (Jarrett) Johnson, in October 1971. Together they raised their son, Johnny and daughter, Misti.

