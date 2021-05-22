Thank you for Reading.

JOHN CHARLES MAYNARD, JR., 72, of Leroy, WV, passed away on May 21, 2021, at his home. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Meadowdale Cemetery in Sandyville, WV. Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.

