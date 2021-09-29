JOHN CHARLES WEEKLEY, 57, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
John was born in Charleston on October 3, 1963, to the late Joseph Earl and Agnes Hunt Weekley. He was a former Mechanist Supervisor One for 3B Manufacturing in Cleveland, OH. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Gazso.
He is survived by his companion and caregiver, Diana Noel of Charleston; sons, Johnathon Weekley of Charleston and David Lindley of Cleveland, OH; daughters, Ashley James and Madison Weekley, both of Charleston; two grandchildren, Melody and Theo Patton; sisters, Mary Lou Belcher of North Carolina and Margaret Ann Weekley of Charleston; brothers, Joseph E. Weekley of Charleston and David C. Weekley of Florida; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Randy Camp officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. The service will be live streamed on the Funeral Home's Facebook page.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
Due to the continued concerns with the COVID-19 Pandemic and at the request of the Weekley family and the Funeral Home, if you plan to attend the funeral services please wear a face mask.