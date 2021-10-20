JOHN CLARK SMITH, JR of Belle, WV entered the gates of heaven on October 2, 2021, just days after celebrating his 92nd birthday with his loving family.
John was a very devoted husband, father, grandparent, friend and neighbor. He demonstrated great integrity and compassion in all that he did. His servant's heart will forever be a reflection of Christ's love.
John was born on September 27, 1929 in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. John is preceded in death by his wife, Helene Elizabeth Smith; father, John Clark Smith; mother, Beatrice Bishop Smith; sisters, Ethel Lorraine Prather, Thelma Frances Aikman, Evelyn W. Zeller; and brother Walter Wayne Smith. John is survived by his wife Dottie Smith; sister, Emilie Michelle Durham; daughter, Tammra Smith; son, Kevin Smith; son-in-law Scott Smith, and 7 grandchildren.
John began working for the railroad at the young age of 18 and retired from Conrail as a locomotive engineer. His experiences on the tracks speaks volumes of this ethical life he personified.
John had a passion for wheels, whether it was cycling through the mountains of West Virginia or washing and waxing one from his own car collection. His family joyfully envisions him driving a candy apple red convertible on the streets of gold. John was also especially fond of animals and willing to adopt a new pet when one needed a place to call home. The furry critters were always drawn to him.
John's favorite place was his home church where he longed to experience the presence of the Holy Spirit in praise and worship. His family rests in the peace of knowing he is forever raising his hands in adoration for his Savior Jesus Christ.
A celebration of John's life will be held at Maranatha Fellowship Church in the Family Life Center on October 24, 2021, at 1 p.m., following Sunday morning services. John sincerely enjoyed sharing a meal with his friends and family so please come and join his loved ones for a time of fellowship and pancakes while honoring a man whose strongest inspiration was "To do the Will of God and respect all mankind."
In lieu of flowers, please honor John with a gift to "Missions" through Maranatha Fellowship Church.