JOHN CLAYPOOL 73, of St. Albans passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
He was born in Clarksburg and raised in Webster Springs to the late Obert O'dell and Hanera Grace Hopkins Claypool.
John enjoyed fishing and working with his model railroad trains.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Harriet R. Claypool; brother, Joseph O. (Nancy) Claypool; nephew, Joel (Emily) Claypool; niece, Olivia (Ryan) Claypool and 1 great niece and 2 great nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, November 9, at Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs.
You may visit John's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Claypool family.