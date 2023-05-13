Thank you for Reading.

John Clinton Buck
SYSTEM

JOHN CLINTON BUCK, 86, of Morgantown, WV formerly of Spencer, WV passed away peacefully Thursday, May 11, 2023 at his residence at Harmony of Morgantown.

John was born June 14, 1936, in Spencer, WV a son of the late Walter and Emilee Starcher Buck.

Tags

Recommended for you