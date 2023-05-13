JOHN CLINTON BUCK, 86, of Morgantown, WV formerly of Spencer, WV passed away peacefully Thursday, May 11, 2023 at his residence at Harmony of Morgantown.
John was born June 14, 1936, in Spencer, WV a son of the late Walter and Emilee Starcher Buck.
John was a member of First Baptist Church of Spencer and a 1954 graduate of Spencer High School. He graduated in 1958 from West Virginia University School of Pharmacy and as a registered pharmacist, owned and operated Hughes Drug, Inc. in Spencer for thirty-two years and also worked at Staats Pharmacy in Spencer. He served in the Army at Fort McPherson in Georgia from 1959-1962.
John married Sheila Jane Lynch of Clarksburg, WV and devoted his life to his family, church and community. He found joy in supporting his two sons in their academic and sports programs and serving in various positions in his church and community.
John is survived by two sons, Randy Buck and wife Marcy, of Mooresville, NC and Tom Buck and wife Paige, of Morgantown; grandchildren, Grayson Buck and wife, Ryann of Huntersville, NC, Griffin Buck and Noah McLeod both of Charlotte, NC, Mackenzie Buck of Charleston, SC, Delaney and Audrey Buck of Morgantown; great-grandchild, Mia Rose of Huntersville, NC; sister-in-law, Sharon Louk of Clarksburg; and brother-in-law, Rich Lowther of Clarksburg.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila in 2012.
He donated his body to the Human Gift Registry of West Virginia University.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. ~ Saturday, June 17, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Spencer located at 338 Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276 with Pastor Mark Wood officiating. Family will receive family and friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church of Spencer, Attention Pastor Mark Wood in memory of John.
Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, WV.