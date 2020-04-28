John Courtney Lilly

JOHN COURTNEY LILLY, 74, of Summersville, WV passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. In keeping with his wish he will be cremated. Memorial services will be held at a later date. White Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Barker, Barbara Lou - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Hunt, Phyllis Irene - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Jones, Martin Luther - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.

Mullins, Emma - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.

Snyder, Curtis - 1 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.