JOHN COX, 61, of Dunbar, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
He was born on June 9, 1961 in Charleston, to the late Martin and Noriene Elizabeth Cox of Dunbar.
John was a life member in perpetuity of the Springfield Lodge No. 217 Ancient Free and Accepted Mason in Springfield, VA. He was in the York Rite and a member in good standing in Annandale Chapter 77 and Annandale Council 77 in Springfield, VA. John was a member of the Beni Kedem Shrine in Charleston and loved being a bagpiper with the Beni Kedem Highlanders! He was a member of the Grand Order of the Royal Leprechauns of Mt. Nebo, and enjoyed raising money for charity work for that community.
John loved music of all kinds, listening and playing!
He was a very talented sousaphone and tuba player. He played several years for the Washington Redskins band and the Baltimore Ravens band. John easily picked up the bagpipes and began a lifetime of playing and entertaining so many that love to hear them!
John worked very hard in school to acquire his three masters degrees and went to work for the government as an engineer for the Army and Navy for twenty-two years. He left Virginia to come back to West Virginia to care for his mother, Noriene, and started his career in the gas industry with Columbia Gas/ TC Energy. He was a true leader as manager of Measurement Engineering and highly respected in the industry. He was a committee member for the American Gas Association and Deputy Chair of Gas Quality for the Appalachian Gas Measurement Short Course. He worked there until his retirement in October 2022. John will be missed by those he worked with, his friends and family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his nephew, Samuel Gareth Perry of New York; and his aunt, Doris Beane of Florida.
John is survived by his loving wife, Nancy of Dunbar; sister, Mary Perry of Lynnwood, WA; daughters, Rachel Rocha and husband Carlos and their baby girl due in September of Springfield, VA, Leah Hassan and husband Ali and their daughter Yusor and son Zaid of Springfield, VA, Sarah Cox of Richmond, VA; uncle, Joe Sisson and wife Jean of Sissonville; step-daughter, Summer Starling of Dunbar; step-grandsons, Devin Starling and Jax Starling of Dunbar; and a great-nephew, Odessa Tetchan Perry; great- niece, Lemuel Ryo Perry of California; and several cousins. He was loved by his neighbors and friends. John had such a wonderful bond to his loyal dog Jinx.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 3, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Jarrod Caltrider officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation, 1760 Centre St, Suite A, Rapid City, SD 57703, or to The Shriners Children's Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.