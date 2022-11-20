Thank you for Reading.

John D. Bryant
SYSTEM

JOHN D. BRYANT, 95, of 400 Webber Road, passed away on November 9, 2022. He was born on December 28, 1926, in South Charleston, WV, and lived there until joining the Navy during WWII. After military service, he received a BS in Business from Denison University then a MBA from Syracuse.

He and his wife Shirley "Jean" Rush raised five children as he held accounting and banking positions in South Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, and West Virginia before retiring to Guadalajara, Mexico. In Mexico, he created the Mexico Travel and Retirement Association then, fifteen years later, John and Jean relocated to Spartanburg.

Tags

Recommended for you