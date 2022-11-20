JOHN D. BRYANT, 95, of 400 Webber Road, passed away on November 9, 2022. He was born on December 28, 1926, in South Charleston, WV, and lived there until joining the Navy during WWII. After military service, he received a BS in Business from Denison University then a MBA from Syracuse.
He and his wife Shirley "Jean" Rush raised five children as he held accounting and banking positions in South Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, and West Virginia before retiring to Guadalajara, Mexico. In Mexico, he created the Mexico Travel and Retirement Association then, fifteen years later, John and Jean relocated to Spartanburg.
John developed an early interest in photography and had his own darkroom while still a teen, and throughout his life enjoyed taking pictures of his family and nature. Other interests included history, genealogy, sailing, and travel. During family gatherings, he was fond of saying, "If you go away hungry, it's your own fault."
John is predeceased by his wife Jean, and parents, Jane Ruffner Dorsey and John Groves Bryant, both originally of Summersville, West Virginia. He leaves behind his son Tim Bryant and daughter-in-law Crystal of Spartanburg, son Joe (Margot), and daughters Liz, Cinthi Nick) and Kathy (Rick); and grandchildren: Olivia, Elicia, Gillian, Matthew, and Elizabeth.
He is remembered as trusting and good-natured - friendly to all passersby - with a kind heart and wry sense of humor.
A celebration of life event will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of the deceased may be made to The Nicholas County Historical Society, 488 Turnpike Rd, Summersville, WV 26651