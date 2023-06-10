I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now, there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge will award to me on that day and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearance. 2 Timothy 4:7-8
For the last five years, JOHN D. DUNLAP of Charleston fought the good fight. John passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at CAMC Memorial after an extended illness with kidney disease.
John was born on November 2, 1965, to the late J. Edward and Pauline Dunlap of Madison. John was the youngest of six siblings. He was preceded in death by his five siblings: brothers Michael V., Darrell E. and Randolph S. and sisters Barbara J. Bretz and Brenda S. Estep.
John is survived by his wife Kimberly, his son Evan, and his puppy, Tango; mother-in-law, Shirley Justice; brothers-in-law, Mike (Rhonda) Justice, Terry (Pam) Justice, JR Justice, John (Judy) Estep; sister in-law Kathy (Larry) Person; and a host of extended family.
John graduated from Scott High School, Class of 1984. He studied drafting and surveying at WV Tech. He worked in the engineering department in the mining industry as an Engineering Technician for over 30 years. His last and most enjoyable job was working at Bible Center Church in their IT Department.
John was an Eagle Scout and a former Scout Leader and Scout Master with Troop 289 in Madison. John had many interests including photography, coin collecting, travel, fishing & camping, but his most cherished time was spent with his son Evan that included golfing and trying new foods. Prior to his illness, John spent many hours volunteering in the community with various organizations in the Charleston area. Growing up he attended Madison Baptist Church and Danville First Baptist Church. John previously attended Bible Center Church and was attending New Horizons Church.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Fresenius Kidney Center, Dr. Mitch Jacques, Dr. Jonathan Zuniga, and Rein Zuniga who gave great medical care and compassion during John's illness.
A memorial serving honoring John's life will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home in St. Albans at 2 p.m., with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Hope for All (2578 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302) or Bible Center Church Foster-Adoption Closet (100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25309), or a charity of your choice.