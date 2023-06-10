Thank you for Reading.

John D. Dunlap
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now, there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge will award to me on that day and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearance. 2 Timothy 4:7-8

For the last five years, JOHN D. DUNLAP of Charleston fought the good fight. John passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at CAMC Memorial after an extended illness with kidney disease.

