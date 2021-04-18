JOHN D. McVEY, JR., 75, of Culloden, WV, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation will be from 12 until 1 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
