JOHN "DAVID" FLOWERS, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital, after a short illness, with family members by his side.
He was born on April 8, 1956, the third of four children of the late, John Franklin Flowers and Catherine Sue Harpold Flowers.
On December 6, 1979, Dave married the love of his life, Mary Lou Carter, and celebrated forty years happily devoted to each other.
Dave worked at Flexsys in Nitro for 33 years, Honeywell in Paducha, KY for four years and was currently employed by APG Polytech in Apple Grove.
He coached Dunbar Little League baseball, Biddy League basketball and girls softball. Dave served his community as a City Councilman for eight years. He was a member of the Dunbar Masonic Lodge #159 and an avid WVU fan. He was a wonderful husband, father, lodge brother and son.
Dave never met a stranger. He took care of everyone he cared about and was loved by all who knew him. He will be eternally missed.
Along with his wife, Mary Lou, he is survived by his children, Chris and Randi Redman of Springfield, Il, Chad and April Redman of St. Albans, Mike and Amber Flowers of Dunbar and Matt (Allison Neal) of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Brennan and Ashyr Redman of Springfield, IL, Zachary and Dylan Redman of St. Albans and Rylan and Breklynn Flowers of Columbus, OH; siblings, Frank and Susan Flowers of Redhouse, Bill and Bobbi Flowers of Columbia, MD and Becky Moore of Charleston; and Bo and Bella, his Old English Bulldogs that he loved so dearly.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 28, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Mark Jarrell officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, and one hour prior to the service, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.