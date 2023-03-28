John David Phillips Mar 28, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHN DAVID PHILLIPS, 89, of Dunbar, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Judaism Recommended for you Local Spotlight Judith M. Sneed Cassandrea D “Sandy” Henry Shawn Christopher Iden James Lewis Savage Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Scarlet Easley Woody Sherry Lynn (Battle) Streets Bob Milliren Jane Ann Pritt Moore Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 28, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'