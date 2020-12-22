JOHN DAVID YOUNG, JR., 59, has died. He grew up on the West Side of Charleston, and was an Eagle Scout. He was a former partner of the New York law firm Sullivan & Cromwell and spent his career practicing law in New York, Hong Kong, and Tokyo before retiring to South Carolina.
He is survived by his loving wife Evelyn and their sons Luther and Matthew.
He was predeceased by his parents John and Carol, his brother Christopher and his infant sister Susan.
Services have been held privately.
John and his family were very active members of St. Clare of Assisi. As some of you may know, St. Clare of Assisi is in the process of building a church on Daniel Island - across the street from Bishop England. John was an instrumental member and sat on the parish finance council. He was a HUGE asset and will be sorely missed!!
John, Eve, Luther & Matthew would be greatly appreciative that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Clare of Assisi Building Foundation. Address: 225 Seven Farms Drive, Suite #100, Daniel Island, SC, 29492 in memory of John Young. Or online at St.Clare.church, there is a "GIVE" tab, then click on "memorial donation" for John Young.
