JOHN DEAN FORBUSH, 24, of Gassaway passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
He was born in Elyria, Ohio on April 25, 1998 to Dean Robert Forbush and the late Kristina Lynn Stewart.
In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald Lee Richardson; and grandfather, John William Stewart.
When John was younger and living in Ohio, he and his brother, William, spent most weekends competing in turkey shoots and fishing tournaments. In 2011 he and William moved to WV to live with his grandmother and step grandfather. On September 25, 2011 he was baptized and became a member of Gassaway Baptist Church. Around this time, his passion for working on engines started early when at Gassaway Days one year he participated in the garden tractor pull. He fired up an old Sears lawn mower and painted it so many times it was believed to be held together with paint. He had several good friends and mentors who helped him build and hone the skill of competitive engine pulling. At 15 he started flipping trucks and bringing them back to working order for himself, friends and others who asked him. It wasn't long before John had worked and made 50 trucks better. He bought, traded and sold until he had a truck that he wanted, a diesel Power Stroke. He eventually realized he would only be satisfied working for himself and he made it happen. He became the owner and operator of Braxton Auto and Diesel Repair Shop on Route 4. He also loved animals and particularly had a self-taught passion for showing horses. He and his fiancée had quarter horses and participated in competitive barrel racing, poles, and Western Pleasure. John was President of the West Fork Riding Club. He was a member of the Gassaway Fire Department Station #2. For a time he announced youth basketball games and also moved the chains for football in support for his little brother, who was on the team. Last year he tried his hand at the Demolition Derby. Their daughter was born in 2021 and he reveled in his new role as father. He had a really good sense of humor and loved to joke and kid around. Anything that he set his mind to, he became passionate about. John had a helping heart who never met a stranger and he touched the lives of individuals in our county as well as in other states.
John will be forever remembered by his fiancée, Amber Lynn Frame and daughter, Krislynn Grace Forbush of Gassaway; brother, William Alan Forbush of Gassaway; grandparents; Ruth Ann and Dave Samples of Frametown; father, Dean Robert Forbush; aunt, Rachel Boskovitch and husband, Frank, of Ohio and aunt, Rachel Collins of Ohio; his fiancée's parents, Vern and Marshall Frame of Gassaway; and best friend, JC Hoard. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
His visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 at Gassaway Baptist Church.
Fireman's funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10th at the church with the Reverend Mark Stump officiating.
Interment will be in the Frame Cemetery, Stumbo.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department, 105 Fifth Street, Gassaway, WV 26624
