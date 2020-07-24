John Dean Hoselton (JD), 77, passed away July 15, 2020, in Charleston, WV.
JD was born March 4th, 1944 in Parkersburg, WV to John L and Sarah Matilda (Tillie) McGraw Hoselton. JD graduated from Parkersburg High School, class of 1962. He attended the University of Cincinnati and also Salem College in Salem, WV.
He worked as an air traffic controller at Dulles International Airport and also owned and operated an Ace Hardware store in Milton, WV. JD had a love of fishing.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his nephew, Shawn Michael Hoselton.
He is survived by his girlfriend, best friend and caregiver, Arrietta Burgess of Charleston, WV; his son, John L Hoselton II of Old River Winfree, Texas; sister, Mary Beth Crowgey (Junius) of Roanoke, Va: his brother,Doug Hoselton (Kaylene) of Buckeye, AZ; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Per his request, there will be no services.
