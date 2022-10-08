Thank you for Reading.

JD HUGHES, 67, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, with his family by his side after a short illness.

Jay, as his family affectionately called him, graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1974. He also attended West Virginia State College. Jay was retired from Wal-Mart, Inc. after more than 22 years of service. He also formerly worked as the night manager at the Cutlip's Motor Inn for over 10 years.

