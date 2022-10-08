JD HUGHES, 67, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, with his family by his side after a short illness.
Jay, as his family affectionately called him, graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1974. He also attended West Virginia State College. Jay was retired from Wal-Mart, Inc. after more than 22 years of service. He also formerly worked as the night manager at the Cutlip's Motor Inn for over 10 years.
Jay loved spending time with his family and his pets. He was always there to help when asked, and would give the shirt off his back for his family, who he loved dearly. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jay served his country in the United States Navy.
Jay was preceded in death by his loving mother, Doloras Virginia (McClanahan) Hughes and grandparents Delbert Arnold and Donna Lee (Tate) McClanahan.
He is survived by his brother; Larry C. Hughes of Akaska, SD, sister; Doneva "Suzie" (Mike) Fitzwater of Charleston, WV, nephews; William "BJ" Fitzwater of Charleston, WV, Nicholas (Madeline) Fitzwater of Charleston, WV, Ryan (Jessi) Hughes of Spearfish, SD, Clinton (Tonia) Hughes of Gillette, WY, niece; Sara Fitzwater (Josh) Miller of Barboursville, WV, great nephews; Elliot and Ari Miller of Barboursville, WV, Kase and Jet Hughes of Spearfish, SD, great nieces; Deloras "DD" Fitzwater of Charleston, WV, Kaitlyn and Peyton Hughes of Gillette, WY, daughter; Misty Taylor (Keith Abbott) of Pinch, WV, granddaughters; Morgan Taylor of Charleston, WV and Aubri Abbott of Pinch, WV, great-granddaughter; Zaria Hamilton of Charleston, WV.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, October 10, 2022 at the McClanahan Family Cemetery, Frogs Creek.
Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the attentive staff at CAMC General ICU Unit for their dedication and care of Jay.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, Charleston, WV, www.AdoptCharleston.com.