John Dudley

JOHN WYLLYS DUDLEY, 74, of Vienna, WV and Jupiter, FL, passed away Sunday, November 29,2020. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late Brainard Judd and Rex Gibbens Dudley.
He is survived by his loving partner Leslie Philip, daughters Cher Holcomb of Charlotte, NC, and Paige Daniels (Colin) of Essex Fells, NJ, four grandchildren, Annabel and Maggie Holcomb, and Owen and Esme Daniels, sister Janet Jones (Larry) and brother Peyton Dudley, and favorite
feline companion, Murphy.
He was a graduate of the Parkersburg High School class of 1964, and attended West Virginia University and graduated from Marietta College with a B.A in Business Administration. As former president of J.W. Dudley and Sons Company, he led Dudley's Flowers, started by his great-great- grandfather in 1863.
John was active in various local organizations as a past member of the Greater Parkersburg Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, past member and past president of the Parkersburg Rotary Club, and past member of the B.P.O. Elks #198. Formerly, John served on the Board of Directors of United Bankshares, Inc., as well as the national Board of Directors of FTD Companies Inc. He had been a member of the Board of Directors of the former Valley Savings & Loan Company, as well as a past member of the Board of Directors of the former Parkersburg National Bank.
John was easily recognized everywhere he went by his loud and spirited voice and the Mid-Ohio Valley will be a lot quieter in his absence. His favorite quote was "you have to plan your fun" and he did that with a zest for life that showed in his golf game and world travels. His energy, enthusiasm, and vibrant personality touched everyone and he will be remembered as a loyal friend to many. John was a passionate Mountaineer sports fan, holding the same football season tickets for decades. His daughters will remember his homegrown tomatoes and will carry on making his recipes for vegetable soup, chicken salad, and famous bloody marys.
A summer celebration of life will be held in Vienna, WV. Online condolences may be sent to the family through Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center in Jupiter, FL at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/jupiterfl/john-dudley-9923974