JOHN E. BEAN, 75, of Cowen, passed away July 28, 2020. Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Morris Funeral Home, Cowen. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.