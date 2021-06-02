JOHN E. (BUB HENRY) PROWSE, born September 11, 1947 left this world for a better place May 29, 2021 after a short illness.
He is preceeded in death by his his parents, John J. and Dorothy Prowse and brother, David L Prowse.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Boggs, Rosie, Mollie, Max and Jack, his fur babies, seven siblings and thier families.
A special thanks to Marie, Wes and Alyssa for thier help, love and support during his illness.
He retired as a Carpenter, loved Nascar, and was an avid outdoorsman. His greatest joy was helping others expecting nothing in return.
He had donated his body to science to WVU. There will be no service.
A celebration of his life will be at a later date.