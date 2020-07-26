JOHN EARL GUMM, 68, of White Pine Rd, Grantsville, WV departed this life on July 23, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at Hardman Chapel Church, Smithville, WV. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV.
